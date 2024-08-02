Quent Capital LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $231.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.76.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

