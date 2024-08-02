Quent Capital LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $505.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.04. The company has a market cap of $458.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

