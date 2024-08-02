Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as high as C$0.64. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 1,620 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

