QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.29, but opened at $41.84. QuidelOrtho shares last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 218,812 shares.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,895,740 shares of company stock valued at $67,672,787 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

