R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 61,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 127,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.16 and its 200 day moving average is $191.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.97.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

