R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens cut shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -176.63 and a beta of 0.85. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 14.9% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,027,220 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 133,324 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,902 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

