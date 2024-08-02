Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Radware traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 31903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.
RDWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on RDWR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware
Radware Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $988.11 million, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 0.98.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Radware
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.