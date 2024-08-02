Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Radware traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 31903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,535 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Radware by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,396 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Radware by 239.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $988.11 million, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

