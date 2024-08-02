Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $12.05 Per Share

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $12.05 for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.09 per share.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.42.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $172.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.00 and a 200 day moving average of $171.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

