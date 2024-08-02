Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,907 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.81% of Rapid7 worth $24,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 37.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 185,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $729,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $3,808,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Rapid7 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Rapid7 Stock Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

