Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

RPD opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

