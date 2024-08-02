Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 372 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 372 ($4.79). 241,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 573,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378 ($4.86).

In related news, insider Eben Upton CBE sold 25,000 shares of Raspberry Pi stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.60), for a total value of £108,750 ($139,889.37).

