Raymond James Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $4.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.19. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFC. CIBC raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$260.18.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$245.02 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$263.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$224.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

