Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.04).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITR. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ITR opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.15. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$110.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

