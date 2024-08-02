Raymond James Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$25.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LUG. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.25 to C$27.75 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.65.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$23.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.76. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

