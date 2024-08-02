Raymond James Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $155.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.23.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average is $145.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

