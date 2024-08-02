Raymond James Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $40.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 62,117 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 34,876 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,722,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after buying an additional 1,291,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

