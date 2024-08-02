Reach plc (RCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Reach stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £340.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,534.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. Reach has a 12-month low of GBX 58.47 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.80 ($1.45).

In related news, insider Darren Fisher sold 31,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £24,677.64 ($31,743.81). Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

