Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.09

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 55999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 240.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,703,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,228 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 311.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 218,034 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth $474,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
