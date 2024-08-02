Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/23/2024 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Magnolia Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

6/11/2024 – Magnolia Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

