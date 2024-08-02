Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Match Group (MTCH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH):

8/1/2024 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Match Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2024 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 457.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

