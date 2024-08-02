Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: BEI.UN):

8/1/2024 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$95.00 to C$96.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$82.50 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust was given a new C$95.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$79.76 on Friday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$63.00 and a 52 week high of C$80.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

