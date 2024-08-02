Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.06

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $10.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 417,969 shares trading hands.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

