Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) & Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 21.56% 11.01% 1.05% Citizens & Northern 16.20% 9.17% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Red River Bancshares and Citizens & Northern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Red River Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Red River Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Citizens & Northern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $149.60 million 2.43 $34.88 million $4.69 11.22 Citizens & Northern $137.92 million 2.13 $24.15 million $1.52 12.56

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Red River Bancshares pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Citizens & Northern on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit. The company also offers wealth management services comprising 401(k) plans, retirement planning, estate planning, estate settlements, and asset management; personal and commercial insurance products; and mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents; and reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

