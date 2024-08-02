Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Reddit from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 64.80.

Get Reddit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Stock Performance

RDDT stock opened at 59.38 on Wednesday. Reddit has a 52-week low of 37.35 and a 52-week high of 78.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 63.29.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,493,103.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,157 shares in the company, valued at 40,618,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Reddit during the second quarter worth about $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Reddit during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.