Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Stock Price Down 40.7%

Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 40.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Refined Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

About Refined Metals

Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

