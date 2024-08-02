Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) versus Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Free Report) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regenicin and Iradimed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Iradimed $65.56 million 8.91 $17.19 million $1.41 32.73

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Regenicin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenicin N/A N/A N/A Iradimed 26.48% 24.63% 20.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Regenicin and Iradimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A Iradimed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Iradimed has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.43%.

Volatility & Risk

Regenicin has a beta of -17.47, meaning that its share price is 1,847% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iradimed has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Regenicin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Iradimed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iradimed beats Regenicin on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical application specialists, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

