Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Peter Rahmer Sells 13,523 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $115,486.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Rahmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $112,268.52.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $128,520.08.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RLAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 304.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 48,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.