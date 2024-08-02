Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Peter Rahmer Sells 13,708 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $112,268.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,898.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Rahmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $115,486.42.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

