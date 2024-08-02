Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.04

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.04 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 62.20 ($0.80). Renold shares last traded at GBX 58.20 ($0.75), with a volume of 602,882 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Renold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.04. The company has a market capitalization of £121.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

