Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.88.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.13. Repligen has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

