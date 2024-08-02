Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.13. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 206.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

