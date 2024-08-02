Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Shares of BMRC stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $312.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $396,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $287,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 105.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
