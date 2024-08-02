Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GIB. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $111.51 on Thursday. CGI has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.19. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $59,190,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 948,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

