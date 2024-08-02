Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortis Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of C$3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.34 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.50 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortis

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis stock opened at C$57.90 on Friday. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$49.82 and a 52-week high of C$58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Insider Transactions at Fortis

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid purchased 700 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$52.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,659.00. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.