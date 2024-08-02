Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortis Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.
Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of C$3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.34 billion.
Fortis Price Performance
Fortis stock opened at C$57.90 on Friday. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$49.82 and a 52-week high of C$58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89.
Fortis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.
Insider Transactions at Fortis
In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid purchased 700 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$52.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,659.00. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
