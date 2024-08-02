Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.