Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE TRP opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $360,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,515,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,584,000 after buying an additional 214,689 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 211,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

