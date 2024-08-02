Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

