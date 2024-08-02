Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Parsons Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Parsons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Parsons’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parsons

Parsons Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PSN opened at $88.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Parsons has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $91.44.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parsons by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,393,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 927,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 77,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $37,854,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.