Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX):

7/31/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Starbucks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $84.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $81.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

7/16/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Starbucks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Starbucks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

