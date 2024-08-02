Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX):
- 7/31/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Starbucks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $84.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $81.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/17/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.
- 7/16/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Starbucks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Starbucks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2024 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Starbucks
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
