Research Analysts Set Expectations for Capreit’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capreit in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

Capreit ( TSE:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$275.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Capreit Company Profile

