Research Analysts Set Expectations for International Petroleum Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for International Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$311.81 million.

