Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CGI (GIB.A)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CGI (TSE: GIB.A):

8/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$167.00 to C$171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$151.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$166.00 to C$172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$170.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$127.00 to C$138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$121.00 to C$132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$175.00 to C$185.00.

7/29/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – CGI was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$151.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$165.00.

CGI Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$154.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. CGI Inc has a one year low of C$129.00 and a one year high of C$160.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

