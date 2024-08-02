Reviewing Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aurora Innovation and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 1 1 1 0 2.00 VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.86%. VerifyMe has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 152.21%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 92.91 -$796.00 million ($0.55) -7.40 VerifyMe $25.31 million 0.45 -$3.39 million ($0.23) -4.91

This table compares Aurora Innovation and VerifyMe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VerifyMe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -41.20% -36.62% VerifyMe -9.30% -16.79% -10.89%

Summary

VerifyMe beats Aurora Innovation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

