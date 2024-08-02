Reviewing DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) & Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DigitalOcean and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 1 5 5 0 2.36 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus target price of $37.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.92%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DigitalOcean and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean 7.01% -26.29% 5.49% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and Pintec Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $692.88 million 4.05 $19.41 million $0.53 58.19 Pintec Technology $7.44 million 1.20 -$11.12 million N/A N/A

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Pintec Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). The company also provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions, such as managed databases; managed Kubernetes and container registry; application platform to build, deploy, and scale applications; Functions, a serverless compute solution; and Uptime for real-time uptime and latency alerts, as well as software-as-a-service (SaaS), including managed hosting and DigitalOcean Marketplace, a platform where developers can find pre-configured applications and solutions. In addition, it offers artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) applications comprising GPU virtual machines for scaling AI applications; Notebooks, a simple cloud workspace that runs on GPUs that provides a managed interactive development environment for exploring data, and training and building machine learning models; and Deployments for deploying their machine learning model as an API endpoint. The company's customers include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and AI/ML applications. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

