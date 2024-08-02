Reviewing Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) and VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) and VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Computing and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Computing N/A N/A N/A VIQ Solutions -20.94% -32.42% -11.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quantum Computing and VIQ Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Computing 0 0 1 0 3.00 VIQ Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quantum Computing currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,267.40%.

4.3% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Quantum Computing has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantum Computing and VIQ Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Computing $360,000.00 162.39 -$28.32 million ($0.31) -2.06 VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 0.00 -$11.15 million ($0.50) N/A

VIQ Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Computing. Quantum Computing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quantum Computing beats VIQ Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Computing

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Innovative Beverage Group Holdings, Inc. Quantum Computing, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About VIQ Solutions

(Get Free Report)

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; and aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.