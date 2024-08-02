Reviewing Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) & Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and Westlake Chemical Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Westlake Chemical Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$2.74 million ($0.49) -8.47 Westlake Chemical Partners $1.19 billion 0.68 $54.28 million $1.54 14.90

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Westlake Chemical Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westlake Chemical Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -9.83% -8.48% Westlake Chemical Partners 4.64% 6.32% 4.10%

Risk and Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Verde Clean Fuels on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Westlake Chemical Partners LP was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

