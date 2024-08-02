Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.74 Per Share

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Revvity in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RVTY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.81.

Revvity Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RVTY opened at $125.02 on Thursday. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Revvity’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 2.3% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Revvity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Revvity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

