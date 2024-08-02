Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Shares Up 5.3%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 1,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Rightmove Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

