Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Rimini Street Stock Performance
Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.29. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.62 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street
About Rimini Street
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.
Featured Articles
