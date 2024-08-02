Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSKD shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Riskified by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Riskified by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,384 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,710,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,699 shares during the period. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 0.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

